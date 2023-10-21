West Liberty-Salem finally found a way to top New Lebanon Dixie 2-1 for an Ohio boys soccer victory at New Lebanon Dixie High on Oct. 21.

West Liberty-Salem thundered in front of New Lebanon Dixie 2-0 to begin the final half.

The Greyhounds rallied in the second half, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Oct. 12, New Lebanon Dixie faced off against West Milton Milton-Union and West Liberty-Salem took on West Milton Milton-Union on Oct. 17 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

