Kent Roosevelt’s defense throttled New Philadelphia, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 21.

Kent Roosevelt pulled in front of New Philadelphia 3-0 to begin the final half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

In recent action on Oct. 17, New Philadelphia faced off against Akron North.

Check out our complete boys soccer roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.