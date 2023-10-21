Toledo Central Catholic dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-23 win over Detroit Cass Tech for a Michigan high school football victory on Oct. 21.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish registered a 28-23 advantage at intermission over the Technicians.

Toledo Central Catholic moved to a 34-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Irish held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 13, Toledo Central Catholic squared off with Toledo St. Francis de Sales in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.