A suffocating defense helped Strasburg handle New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic 27-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High on Oct. 21.

Strasburg opened with a 7-0 advantage over New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Saints.

Strasburg charged to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Strasburg and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Strasburg High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Malvern and Strasburg took on Newcomerstown on Oct. 13 at Strasburg High School.

