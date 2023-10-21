A suffocating defense helped Stewart Federal Hocking handle Parkersburg Catholic 34-0 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Stewart Federal Hocking opened with a 20-0 advantage over Parkersburg Catholic through the first quarter.

The Lancers’ offense pulled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.

Stewart Federal Hocking stormed to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

