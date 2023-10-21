Cincinnati Shroder topped Cincinnati Gamble Montessori 32-28 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 21.

Cincinnati Shroder darted in front of Cincinnati Gamble Montessori 12-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Jaguars opened a meager 20-8 gap over the Gators at the intermission.

Cincinnati Shroder and Cincinnati Gamble Montessori each scored in the third quarter.

The Gators rallied in the final quarter, but the Jaguars skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori and Cincinnati Shroder faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati Gamble Montessori High School.

