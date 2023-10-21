Cincinnati Hughes earned a convincing 39-8 win over Cincinnati Aiken in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Cincinnati Hughes opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Aiken through the first quarter.

The Big Red’s offense thundered in front for a 19-0 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Cincinnati Hughes charged to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Big Red chalked up this decision in spite of the Falcons’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Cincinnati Hughes and Cincinnati Aiken faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati Hughes High School.

Recently on Oct. 12, Cincinnati Aiken squared off with Cincinnati Taft in a football game.

