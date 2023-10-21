Stryker rallied from behind to knock off Waldron for a 56-46 verdict in Ohio high school football on Oct. 21.

The start wasn’t the problem for Waldron, as it began with a 16-8 edge over Stryker through the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 30-30 deadlock.

Stryker moved in front of Waldron 42-38 to begin the final quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 14-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Stryker and Waldron squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Waldron High School.

