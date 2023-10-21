A swift early pace pushed Toledo St. John’s Jesuit past Detroit Central Friday 48-8 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Toledo St. John’s Jesuit a 21-0 lead over Detroit Central.

The Titans opened a colossal 48-0 gap over the Trailblazers at halftime.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Detroit Central got within 48-8.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit faced off against Novi Detroit Catholic Central.

