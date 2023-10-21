Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian notched a win against Vanlue 43-28 on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian opened with a 9-2 advantage over Vanlue through the first quarter.

The Braves fought to a 28-8 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Vanlue trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 43-28.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Vanlue faced off against Arcadia.

