Toledo Christian scored early and often to roll over Britton Deerfield 44-14 in a Michigan high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Toledo Christian a 14-0 lead over Britton Deerfield.

The Eagles’ offense pulled in front for a 30-0 lead over the Patriots at halftime.

Toledo Christian and Britton Deerfield each scored in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 6, Toledo Christian squared off with Holgate in a football game.

