Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 40-14 win over Hamilton New Miami for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Last season, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian and Hamilton New Miami squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Hamilton New Miami faced off against Cincinnati Country Day and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian took on Lockland on Oct. 6 at Lockland High School.

