Crown City South Gallia dismissed Willow Wood Symmes Valley by a 32-6 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Crown City South Gallia opened with a 6-0 advantage over Willow Wood Symmes Valley through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Crown City South Gallia steamrolled to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rebels held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Crown City South Gallia played in a 28-22 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Crown City South Gallia faced off against Franklin Furnace Green and Willow Wood Symmes Valley took on Portsmouth Sciotoville East on Oct. 6 at Willow Wood Symmes Valley High School.

