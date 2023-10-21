Woodsfield Monroe Central handled Shadyside 35-12 in an impressive showing on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Woodsfield Monroe Central a 14-6 lead over Shadyside.

The Seminoles fought to a 21-6 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Woodsfield Monroe Central roared to a 28-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Seminoles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Shadyside and Woodsfield Monroe Central played in a 34-28 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Barnesville and Shadyside took on Wheeling Central Catholic on Oct. 6 at Shadyside High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.