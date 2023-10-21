Reedsville Eastern controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-13 win against Racine Southern during this Ohio football game on Oct. 21.

Reedsville Eastern moved in front of Racine Southern 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles’ offense steamrolled in front for a 27-7 lead over the Tornadoes at halftime.

Reedsville Eastern breathed fire to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Reedsville Eastern and Racine Southern faced off on Oct. 22, 2022 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Racine Southern faced off against Manchester and Reedsville Eastern took on Belpre on Oct. 13 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.