Morral Ridgedale finally found a way to top Lima Perry 19-16 at Lima Perry High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Morral Ridgedale opened with a 19-16 advantage over Lima Perry through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Morral Ridgedale and Lima Perry played in a 26-20 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Lima Perry faced off against Waynesfield-Goshen and Morral Ridgedale took on Cory-Rawson on Oct. 6 at Cory-Rawson High School.

