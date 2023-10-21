Pioneer North Central posted a narrow 16-14 win over Reading on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Eagles fought to an 8-0 intermission margin at the Rangers’ expense.

Pioneer North Central jumped to a 16-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Rangers’ 14-0 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Pioneer North Central faced off against Cincinnati College Prep.

