Defense dominated as Salineville Southern Local pitched a 47-0 shutout of Leetonia in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Salineville Southern Local a 33-0 lead over Leetonia.

The Indians registered a 40-0 advantage at intermission over the Bears.

Salineville Southern Local breathed fire to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Leetonia squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Leetonia High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Leetonia faced off against Lisbon.

