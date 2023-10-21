A suffocating defense helped Fairport Harbor Fairport handle Vienna Mathews 40-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Vienna Mathews High on Oct. 20.

Last season, Vienna Mathews and Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Vienna Mathews faced off against Andover Pymatuning Valley and Fairport Harbor Fairport took on Ashtabula St. John on Oct. 7 at Ashtabula Saint John School.

