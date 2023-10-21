West Alexandria Twin Valley South dismissed Lewisburg Tri-County North by a 41-16 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Lewisburg Tri-County North faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

In recent action on Oct. 12, Lewisburg Tri-County North faced off against Union City Mississinawa Valley and West Alexandria Twin Valley South took on Bradford on Oct. 6 at Bradford High School.

