A suffocating defense helped Springfield Catholic Central handle London Madison-Plains 28-0 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.

Springfield Catholic Central moved to a 14-0 bulge over London Madison-Plains as the fourth quarter began.

The Irish got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Springfield Catholic Central and London Madison-Plains played in a 42-7 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, London Madison-Plains faced off against Jamestown Greeneview.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.