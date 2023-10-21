Frankfort Adena dominated from start to finish in an imposing 35-14 win over Chillicothe Huntington for an Ohio high school football victory at Frankfort Adena High on Oct. 20.

Frankfort Adena darted in front of Chillicothe Huntington 13-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors opened a modest 27-14 gap over the Huntsmen at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Warriors held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Chillicothe Huntington and Frankfort Adena faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Frankfort Adena faced off against Williamsport Westfall and Chillicothe Huntington took on Bainbridge Paint Valley on Oct. 6 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

