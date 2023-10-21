Ironton Rock Hill broke in front early and tripped Coal Grove for a 23-16 win during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Ironton Rock Hill opened with a 14-0 advantage over Coal Grove through the first quarter.

Coal Grove didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 23-16 in the third quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Coal Grove and Ironton Rock Hill squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Coal Grove High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Ironton Rock Hill faced off against Gallipolis Gallia and Coal Grove took on Ironton on Oct. 6 at Coal Grove High School.

