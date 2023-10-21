Ottawa Hills left no doubt on Friday, controlling Edon from start to finish for a 54-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Ottawa Hills a 19-7 lead over Edon.

The Green Bears fought to a 40-7 intermission margin at the Bombers’ expense.

Ottawa Hills charged to a 47-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Green Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Ottawa Hills and Edon faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Ottawa Hills High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Edon faced off against West Unity Hilltop and Ottawa Hills took on Oregon Cardinal Stritch on Oct. 6 at Ottawa Hills High School.

