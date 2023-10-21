Mineral Ridge earned a convincing 40-7 win over McDonald in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Mineral Ridge darted in front of McDonald 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams fought to a 13-0 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Mineral Ridge and McDonald were both scoreless.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 27-7 edge.

The last time Mineral Ridge and McDonald played in a 40-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Mineral Ridge faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local and McDonald took on Windham on Oct. 6 at McDonald High School.

