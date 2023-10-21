Hanoverton United’s defense throttled East Palestine, resulting in a 40-0 shutout at Hanoverton United High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Hanoverton United darted in front of East Palestine 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles registered a 40-0 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Hanoverton United and East Palestine played in a 42-6 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 7, Hanoverton United faced off against Wellsville and East Palestine took on Columbiana on Oct. 6 at East Palestine High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.