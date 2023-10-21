It was a tough night for Leavittsburg LaBrae which was overmatched by Columbiana Crestview in this 28-7 verdict.

Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Columbiana Crestview faced off against Warren Champion and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Youngstown Liberty on Oct. 6 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

