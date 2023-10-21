Canton Central Catholic rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 42-6 win over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Canton Central Catholic opened with a 21-0 advantage over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas through the first quarter.

The Crusaders registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

Canton Central Catholic charged to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Canton Central Catholic and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas played in a 49-12 game on Oct. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 7, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas faced off against Warren John F. Kennedy and Canton Central Catholic took on Cleveland Collinwood on Oct. 6 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

