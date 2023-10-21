Chillicothe Zane Trace topped Bainbridge Paint Valley 34-31 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Chillicothe Zane Trace darted in front of Bainbridge Paint Valley 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Pioneers fought to a 20-13 halftime margin at the Bearcats’ expense.

Chillicothe Zane Trace darted to a 34-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats enjoyed a 12-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Chillicothe Zane Trace and Bainbridge Paint Valley played in a 35-27 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and Bainbridge Paint Valley took on Chillicothe Huntington on Oct. 6 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.