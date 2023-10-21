Springfield Northeastern posted a narrow 21-13 win over West Jefferson at Springfield Northeastern High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for West Jefferson, as it began with a 13-7 edge over Springfield Northeastern through the end of the first quarter.

The Jets kept a 14-13 intermission margin at the Roughriders’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Jets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Springfield Northeastern and West Jefferson played in a 49-13 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Springfield Northeastern faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and West Jefferson took on North Lewisburg Triad on Oct. 6 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

