Cincinnati Purcell Marian controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 41-8 victory over Cincinnati North College Hill at Cincinnati North College Hill High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Purcell Marian a 34-0 lead over Cincinnati North College Hill.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Cincinnati North College Hill showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 34-8.

The Cavaliers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Cincinnati North College Hill faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati North College Hill faced off against Cincinnati Summit Country Day and Cincinnati Purcell Marian took on Norwood on Oct. 6 at Norwood High School.

