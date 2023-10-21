A suffocating defense helped De Graff Riverside handle West Milton Milton-Union 28-0 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

De Graff Riverside jumped in front of West Milton Milton-Union 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

De Graff Riverside thundered to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time West Milton Milton-Union and De Graff Riverside played in a 51-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, De Graff Riverside faced off against Casstown Miami East and West Milton Milton-Union took on Tipp City Bethel on Oct. 6 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

