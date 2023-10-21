Casstown Miami East recorded a big victory over Covington 42-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Casstown Miami East High on Oct. 20.

Casstown Miami East darted in front of Covington 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings registered a 28-7 advantage at halftime over the Buccs.

Casstown Miami East breathed fire to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Casstown Miami East and Covington faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Covington High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Casstown Miami East faced off against De Graff Riverside and Covington took on Sidney Lehman Catholic on Oct. 6 at Covington High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.