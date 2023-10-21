Defense dominated as South Charleston Southeastern pitched a 41-0 shutout of Springfield Greenon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave South Charleston Southeastern a 13-0 lead over Springfield Greenon.

The Trojans’ offense thundered in front for a 20-0 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

South Charleston Southeastern breathed fire to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Springfield Greenon and South Charleston Southeastern squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Springfield Greenon High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, South Charleston Southeastern faced off against Cedarville.

