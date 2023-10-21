Defense dominated as Jamestown Greeneview pitched a 22-0 shutout of Cedarville for an Ohio high school football victory at Jamestown Greeneview High on Oct. 20.

The Rams’ offense breathed fire in front for a 22-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Jamestown Greeneview and Cedarville played in a 41-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Jamestown Greeneview faced off against London Madison-Plains and Cedarville took on South Charleston Southeastern on Oct. 6 at Cedarville High School.

