Williamsburg’s defense throttled Batavia Clermont Northeastern, resulting in a 41-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Williamsburg opened with a 7-0 advantage over Batavia Clermont Northeastern through the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Rockets’ expense.

Williamsburg roared to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Williamsburg and Batavia Clermont Northeastern squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Batavia Clermont Northeastern High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Williamsburg faced off against Sabina East Clinton and Batavia Clermont Northeastern took on Fayette on Oct. 6 at Batavia Clermont Northeastern High School.

