Wheelersburg dominated from start to finish in an imposing 35-7 win over West Portsmouth West in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Wheelersburg jumped in front of West Portsmouth West 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates opened a meager 21-7 gap over the Senators at halftime.

Wheelersburg stormed to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time West Portsmouth West and Wheelersburg played in a 14-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Wheelersburg faced off against Waverly and West Portsmouth West took on McDermott Northwest on Oct. 6 at McDermott Northwest High School.

