Williamsport Westfall collected a solid win over Piketon in a 56-39 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Williamsport Westfall opened with a 7-0 advantage over Piketon through the first quarter.

The Mustangs opened a meager 28-18 gap over the Redstreaks at the intermission.

Williamsport Westfall steamrolled to a 49-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Redstreaks’ 15-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Piketon and Williamsport Westfall played in a 36-32 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Williamsport Westfall faced off against Frankfort Adena and Piketon took on Chillicothe Southeastern on Oct. 6 at Piketon High School.

