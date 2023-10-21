McDermott Northwest topped Oak Hill 40-37 in a tough tilt on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Oak Hill showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-10 advantage over McDermott Northwest as the first quarter ended.

The Mohawks’ offense jumped in front for a 23-21 lead over the Oaks at halftime.

McDermott Northwest steamrolled to a 37-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Oaks outpointed the Mohawks 16-3 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time McDermott Northwest and Oak Hill played in a 19-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Oak Hill faced off against Lucasville Valley and McDermott Northwest took on West Portsmouth West on Oct. 6 at McDermott Northwest High School.

