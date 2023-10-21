Lucasville Valley’s defense throttled Minford, resulting in a 24-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Lucasville Valley darted in front of Minford 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Indians held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Minford and Lucasville Valley faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Lucasville Valley High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Minford faced off against Logan and Lucasville Valley took on Oak Hill on Oct. 6 at Lucasville Valley High School.

