Defense dominated as Glouster Trimble pitched a 46-0 shutout of Bidwell River Valley in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Glouster Trimble a 13-0 lead over Bidwell River Valley.

The Tomcats fought to a 33-0 halftime margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Glouster Trimble breathed fire to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Bidwell River Valley faced off against McArthur Vinton County and Glouster Trimble took on Reedsville Eastern on Oct. 6 at Glouster Trimble High School.

