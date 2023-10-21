Proctorville Fairland unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chesapeake 38-2 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Proctorville Fairland opened with a 17-2 advantage over Chesapeake through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Dragons held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Proctorville Fairland and Chesapeake faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Chesapeake faced off against South Point and Proctorville Fairland took on Portsmouth on Oct. 6 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

