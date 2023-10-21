Defense dominated as Collins Western Reserve pitched a 48-0 shutout of Northwood in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Collins Western Reserve a 14-0 lead over Northwood.

The Roughriders opened a mammoth 41-0 gap over the Rangers at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Collins Western Reserve and Northwood were both scoreless.

The Roughriders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

