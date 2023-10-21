Garrettsville Garfield dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-25 win over Brookfield in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Garrettsville Garfield opened with a 21-7 advantage over Brookfield through the first quarter.

The G-Men opened an enormous 40-19 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

Garrettsville Garfield stormed to a 60-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Brookfield and Garrettsville Garfield squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Newton Falls and Brookfield took on Campbell Memorial on Oct. 6 at Campbell Memorial High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.