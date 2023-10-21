Mantua Crestwood posted a narrow 28-27 win over Orwell Grand Valley in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

Orwell Grand Valley started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Mantua Crestwood at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Mustangs controlled the pace, taking a 21-14 lead into halftime.

Mantua Crestwood broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 22-21 lead over Orwell Grand Valley.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mantua Crestwood and Orwell Grand Valley squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Mantua Crestwood High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Burton Berkshire.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.