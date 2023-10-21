Wickliffe scored early and often to roll over Beachwood 59-7 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Wickliffe jumped in front of Beachwood 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils opened an enormous 45-0 gap over the Bison at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Wickliffe and Beachwood were both scoreless.

The Blue Devils held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 6, Wickliffe squared off with Independence in a football game.

