It was a tough night for Cincinnati Finneytown which was overmatched by Cincinnati Wyoming in this 41-7 verdict.

Last season, Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Finneytown faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati Finneytown faced off against Cincinnati Indian Hill and Cincinnati Wyoming took on Cincinnati Mariemont on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.