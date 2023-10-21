Cincinnati Mt. Healthy rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 42-6 win over Waverly in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Mt. Healthy a 14-0 lead over Waverly.

The Fighting Owls’ offense breathed fire in front for a 28-6 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Fighting Owls got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Waverly faced off against Wheelersburg.

