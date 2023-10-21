Chillicothe Unioto took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Chillicothe Southeastern 56-8 on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Chillicothe Unioto and Chillicothe Southeastern squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Chillicothe Southeastern faced off against Piketon and Chillicothe Unioto took on Chillicothe Zane Trace on Oct. 6 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

