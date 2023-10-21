Reading posted a narrow 42-35 win over Cincinnati Mariemont in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, Reading and Cincinnati Mariemont faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Reading High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati Mariemont faced off against Cincinnati Wyoming and Reading took on Cincinnati Deer Park on Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.